Sergio Scariolo will be the Toronto Raptors' head coach tonight against the Houston Rockets, the team announced.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and five members of his coaching staff have been sidelined due to COVD-19 health and safety protocols.

The coaches will not be on the bench beginning with Friday night's game against the visiting Houston Rockets, but "will continue to work remotely, and details on their return will be communicated when appropriate," the team said.

