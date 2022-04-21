Shaedon Sharpe is going pro.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the London, Ont.-born guard is leaving Kentucky and declaring for the NBA Draft.

Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, and stay in, team sources tell me and @KyleTucker_ATH. NBA teams project Sharpe as a potential high draft lottery pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022

Sharpe, 19, graduated from high school early and enrolled at Kentucky in time for the spring semester that would theoretically have given him eligibility to have played for the Wildcats this past season, but the expectation was that he would simply practice and train with the team. When it became known that Sharpe was eligible for the 2022 Draft, Wildcats coach John Calipari made it clear that their stance hadn't change and Sharpe wouldn't play.

"After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season," Calipari wrote on Twitter at the time. "He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season."

Sharpe was the top-ranked prospect from the 2022 high school class. He is expected to be a lottery pick this June.