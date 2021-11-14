Senators' Pinto out for the 'next little bit'

It looks like Shane Pinto is going to miss some time.

D.J. Smith says Shane Pinto will be re-evaluated and won't play "for the next little bit". — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) November 14, 2021

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Sunday that the 21-year-old centre will not play for the "next little bit." He added that Pinto is currently being evaluated and surgery could be required based on how things progress.

Pinto was activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins but exited with an upper-body injury and did not return. He was held without a point in 4:51 of ice time.

The No. 32 overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft has one assist in five games so far this season with the Sens.