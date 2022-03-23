Wright 'super excited' to showcase his skills in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

After the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game returns to The Aud in Kitchener, Ont.

Forty of the Canadian Hockey League’s top draft-eligible prospects will hit the ice, divided into Team Red and Team White.

Watch the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN5 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Team Red is led by top prospect Shane Wright, who is No. 1 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s NHL Draft list. The Kington Frontenacs centre has 25 goals and 77 points in 52 games this season.

Drummond Voltigeurs defenceman Maveric Lamoureux and Ty Nelson of the North Bay Battalion are the alternate captains for Team Red.

Team White’s captain is Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk, who has nine goals and 56 points in 57 games.

Team White’s alternates are Tristian Luneau of the Gatineau Olympiques and the Guelph Storm’s Jake Karabela.

Other notable prospects participating include Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie of the Winnipeg Ice, the Saginaw Spirit’s Pavel Mintyukov, Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan and Nathan Gaucher of the Quebec Remparts.

Behind the bench for Team White is TSN OverDrive’s Jeff O’Neill alongside Al’s Brother of TSN Radio 1050's Leafs Lunch, former OHL coach Brian Kilrea and Guelph Storm head coach George Burnett.

Coaching Team Red are TSN OverDrive’s Jamie McLennan alongside OverDrive co-host Bryan Hayes, Kitchener Rangers alumnus and Memorial Cup champion Derek Roy and Rangers head coach Mike McKenzie.

Rosters for Team Red and Team White are below with NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Ranking noted in parenthesis.

Team Red

Forwards

(86) Maxim Barbashev – Moncton Wildcats

(51) Josh Filmon – Swift Current Broncos

(11) Luca Del Bel Belluz – Mississauga Steelheads

(35) David Goyette – Sudbury Wolves

(43) Jordan Gustafson – Seattle Thunderbirds

(47) Hunter Haight – Barrie Colts

(34) Fraser Minten – Kamloops Blazers

(23) Matthew Poitras – Guelph Storm

(3) Matthew Savoie – Winnipeg ICE

(50) Matthew Seminoff – Kamloops Blazers

(1) Shane Wright – Kingston Frontenacs 'C'

(27) Danny Zhilkin – Guelph Storm

Defencemen

(36) Michael Buchinger – Guelph Storm

(39) Jorian Donovan – Hamilton Bulldogs

(42) Isaiah George – London Knights

(20) Kevin Korchinski – Seattle Thunderbirds

(15) Maveric Lamoureux – Drummondville Voltigeurs 'A'

(25) Ty Nelson – North Bay Battalion 'A'

Goaltenders

(26G) Reid Dyck – Swift Current Broncos

(2G) Ivan Zhigalov – Sherbrooke Phoenix

Team White

Forwards

(19) Owen Beck – Mississauga Steelheads

(33) Jagger Firkus – Moose Jaw Warriors

(16) Nathan Gaucher – Quebec Remparts

(62) Ruslan Gazizov – London Knights

(4) Conor Geekie – Winnipeg ICE

(61) Jake Karabela – Guelph Storm 'A'

(29) Paul Ludwinski – Kingston Frontenacs

(28) Bryce McConnell-Barker – Soo Greyhounds

(46) Vinzenz Rohrer – Ottawa 67’s

(13) Matyas Sapovaliv – Saginaw Spirit

(85) Reid Schaefer – Seattle Thunderbirds

(89) Antonin Verreault – Gatineau Olympiques

Defencemen

(30) Mats Lindgren – Kamloops Blazers

(10) Tristan Luneau – Gatineau Olympiques 'A'

(9) Denton Mateychuk – Moose Jaw Warriors 'C'

(5) Pavel Mintyukov – Saginaw Spirit

(21) Owen Pickering – Swift Current Broncos

(49) Noah Warren – Gatineau Olympiques

Goaltenders

(7G) Mason Beaupit – Spokane Chiefs

(1G) Tyler Brennan – Prince George Cougars