Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are set to go head-to-head on Friday in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open.

You can see the match on TSN.ca and TSN Digital at approximately 1:30pm et/10:30am pt.

The winner of the all-Canadian battle will face the winner of the other semifinal between Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

Shapovalov, of Thornhill, Ont., is the third seed in Stockholm and the defending champion of the event. Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, is ranked second.

Shapovalov has one career ATP win, while Auger-Aliassime is still in search of his first title.