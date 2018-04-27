Sharks' Kane to have Friday hearing with NHL

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane will have a hearing Friday with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

San Jose’s Evander Kane will have a hearing today for cross-checking Vegas’ Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 27, 2018

The incident occurred in the third period of the Sharks’ 7-0, Game 1 loss to the Golden Knights. Kane hit Bellemare twice with his stick, once in the shoulder and once that appeared to be in the face.

The Sharks forward received a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct on the play.

Bellemare did not leave the game as a result of the incident.

Kane’s only NHL suspension occurred in December of 2014 and he will not be considered a repeat offender