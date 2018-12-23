San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson has been suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner during Saturday's game.

San Jose’s Erik Karlsson has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head on Los Angeles’ Austin Wagner. https://t.co/Z0rvka0KQf — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 23, 2018

The incident occurred in the second period when Karlsson connected with a big hit on Wagner near centre ice. Karlsson’s shoulder appeared to make contact with Wagner's head, but no penalty was called on the play. Wagner struggled to get back to the bench following the hit and was forced to leave the game.

Los Angeles would go on to win the game 3-2 thanks to an Ilya Kovalchuk goal in overtime.

Karlsson, 28, has two goals and 24 assists over 37 games in his first season with the Sharks after spending the first nine years of his career with the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa traded the Swedish native to San Jose in mid-September in a multi-player deal.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner is in the final year of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract and will become a free agent on July 1 if not signed to an extension.