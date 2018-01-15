The San Jose Sharks have waived defenceman Paul Martin, who failed to crack the team's lineup after recovering from an ankle injury.

Martin last appeared in a game with the Sharks on Dec. 7, when he incurred the injury. He spent the team's past seven games as a healthy scratch.

Martin's agent, Ben Hankinson, told The Mercury News over the weekend he was working with Sharks general manager Doug Wilson to find a trade for Martin.

The 36-yearold has appeared in just three games with the Sharks this season. He carries a $4.85 million cap hit through next season.

Hankinson told the Mercury News he was hoping Martin could be moved to a team in the playoff race.

“It’s kind of a tough one for (Martin) because he knows he can play and he wants to play with the Sharks. Right now, there isn’t a spot for him,” he said. “That’s his first choice but obviously the goal is to play somewhere and help a team win in the NHL. Now we’re going down that path and trying to find a team.

“Paulie wants to play and he’d love to win.”