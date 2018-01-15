31m ago
Sharks waive veteran D Martin
TSN.ca Staff
O-Dog: Sharks should’ve prevented players’ negative comments about Winnipeg
The San Jose Sharks have waived defenceman Paul Martin, who failed to crack the team's lineup after recovering from an ankle injury.
Martin last appeared in a game with the Sharks on Dec. 7, when he incurred the injury. He spent the team's past seven games as a healthy scratch.
Martin's agent, Ben Hankinson, told The Mercury News over the weekend he was working with Sharks general manager Doug Wilson to find a trade for Martin.
The 36-yearold has appeared in just three games with the Sharks this season. He carries a $4.85 million cap hit through next season.
Hankinson told the Mercury News he was hoping Martin could be moved to a team in the playoff race.
“It’s kind of a tough one for (Martin) because he knows he can play and he wants to play with the Sharks. Right now, there isn’t a spot for him,” he said. “That’s his first choice but obviously the goal is to play somewhere and help a team win in the NHL. Now we’re going down that path and trying to find a team.
“Paulie wants to play and he’d love to win.”