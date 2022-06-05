Cataractes save best for last in overtime win over Islanders in QMJHL final

CHARLOTTETOWN — The Shawinigan Cataractes spoiled a victory party in Prince Edward Island on Sunday, and also put a dent in the Charlottetown Islanders' hopes of advancing to the Memorial Cup.

Xavier Bourgault's overtime goal at 2:50 capped off a remarkable comeback for the Cataractes, who with the stunning 4-3 win now lead the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League President Cup final 2-0.

The Islanders held a 3-2 lead with under a minute to go in the game, but Pierrick Dube's power-play goal at 19:54 forced the overtime.

Mavrik Bourque had two goals and an assist in the win. The Cataractes won Saturday's series opener 5-1.

Lukas Cormier scored twice for the Islanders, with Dawson Stairs adding a single.

Charlottetown outshot the visitors 38-22.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Shawinigan, Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022