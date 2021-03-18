Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Thursday that he isn't sure yet if Wayne Simmonds will be back Friday against the Calgary Flames, but added his return was "imminent."

"It's asking a lot to expect a player to hit the ground running. It will take some time," Keefe said.

Simmonds skated with the team Wednesday in a regular sweater as he continues to work his way back from a broken wrist.

The Scarborough, Ont., native has been out since Feb. 6. He was originally expected to miss about six weeks.

Simmonds had been playing well prior to being injured, tallying five goals in his first 12 games as a Leaf.

He has previously spent time with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto will take on the Flames both Friday and Saturday in Toronto.