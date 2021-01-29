The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a strong start in the North Division, but head coach Sheldon Keefe believes the team is only scratching the surface of its potential.

"We're not even close to being the team we can be — the team that we would need to be," Keefe said after the team's 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. "But a lot of positive things have gotten us to be (7-2).

"The greatest news of all is that none of the games have been perfect and there's lots of room for growth."

The Maple Leafs improved to 5-0 in one-score games this season on Thursday despite taking seven minor penalties. They're 2-0 lead was cut in half late in the second period when Leon Draisaitl scored on a five-on-three power play.

"We got the win, which is all that matters," said centre Auston Matthews, who scored in his fourth straight game. "There was a lot of disrupted flow. We're taking way too many penalties right now, but special teams came up big.

"We squeaked out with this one."

Keefe, who took over last season when Mike Babcock was fired, said he's seen improvement from the Maple Leafs in their own zone.

"We've defended hard," Keefe said. "The guys are working and have significantly cut down on the high-danger chances and odd-man rushes.

"It's been far from perfect. We've got a lot of areas to grow."

The Maple Leafs will face the Oilers again on Saturday to conclude their four-game road trip, which has so far seen them post a 3-0 record.