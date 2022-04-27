Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney was voted the NHL's complete player in the annual NHL Players' Association Player Poll released Wednesday.

Crosby, 34, received 29.5 per cent of all votes, topping Aleksander Barkov (20.5 per cent) and Patrice Bergeron (19.5 per cent). Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid finished fourth in voting with 9.2 per cent of all votes, while Los Angeles Kings centre Anze Kopitar rounded out the top five with 2.6 per cent.

A three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner, Crosby has 31 goals and 84 points in 68 games this season with the Penguins, who have clinched a playoff berth for the 15th straight season.

McDavid, however, edged Crosby as players were asked "If you need to win one game, who is the one skater you would want on your team?" The Oilers star received 42.4 per cent of the vote in the category, well ahead of Crosby, who was second at 17.3 per cent.

Despite missing most of this season due to injury, it's clear Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price still has the trust of many players. Price finished in second in voting as players were asked "If you need to win one game, who is the one goalie you would want on your team?"

He received 13.9 per cent of all votes, ahead of Marc-Andre Fleury (6.7 per cent), John Gibson (3.5 per cent), Jacob Markstrom (3.1 per cent), Jonathan Quick (3.1 per cent) and Juuse Saros (3.1 per cent). Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the clear winner in the category, receiving 37.4 per cent of all votes.

One game on the line?



There is only one Andrei Vasilevskiy – and the players voted the @TBLightning netminder as the one they would most want in net! #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/c29W4Txvf4 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 27, 2022

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was voted the league's best passer in the poll, receiving 17.7 per cent of all votes to beat out Patrick Kane (15.6 per cent), Nicklas Backstrom (15.4 per cent), McDavid (10.6 per cent) and Nikita Kucherov (6.2 per cent).