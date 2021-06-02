The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced Wednesday that forwards Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers are the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by members of the NHLPA.

The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup Final.

In 55 games this season, Crosby recorded 24 goals, 38 assists and 62 points to lead the team to a first-place finish in the East Division and their 15th consecutive playoff appearance.

A three-time winner of the award (2006-07, 2012-13, 2013-14), Crosby is looking to join Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to receive the award four or more times. This is Crosby's sixth career nomination.

Matthews, 23, played in 52 of Toronto’s 56 regular-season games to help the Maple Leafs secure first place in the North Division.

He won his first “Rocket” Richard Trophy by leading the league in goals (41) scoring eight more than any other player to become the first Maple Leafs player in 75 years (Gaye Stewart, 1945-46) and the second American (Keith Tkachuk, 1996-97) to win the goal-scoring race. He led the league in even-strength goals (31) and was fifth in points in 66.

A first-time finalist for the Ted Lindsay, Matthews is looking to become the first Maple Leafs player and second American after Patrick Kane to receive the award.

McDavid played in all 56 of Edmonton’s regular-season games to help lead the Oilers to second place in the North Division.

The 24-year-old led the league in points (105) to secure his third Art Ross Trophy, finishing 21 points ahead of the next highest scorer. He also led all players in assists (72), points per game (1.88), power-play points (37) and even-strength points (68).

A two-time winner of the Ted Lindsay and now a four-time finalist, McDavid is looking to become only the seventh player to receive the award three or more times (following Guy Lafleur, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Alex Ovechkin and Crosby).