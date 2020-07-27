Crosby looking forward to participating in exhibition game to ease back into return

Sidney Crosby was a full participant in practice on Monday, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced.

Crosby was a full participant at practice after being deemed "unfit to play" in the Penguins intra-squad game on Thursday.

Crosby's status for Pittsburgh's Tuesday afternoon exhibition game remains up in the air as Sullivan said he will make that decision on the day of the game.

The 32-year-old has 16 goals and 31 assists over 41 games this season with the Penguins, his 15th in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins will take on the Montreal Canadiens with a spot in the NHL playoffs on the line in a best-of-five series.