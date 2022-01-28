3 Downs: What comes next for Tiger-Cats after split with Banks?

Simoni Lawrence, the 2021 East Division's Most Outstanding Defensive Player, has re-signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the club announced on Friday.

“Simoni’s energy and personality is infectious.” Said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations and Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “He is an all-time Tiger-Cat and an all-time person and we could not be happier that he and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton and with the Tiger-Cats organization.”

Lawrence, 32, has played 127 games over eight seasons with the Ticats and holds the franchise lead in total tackles (609) and defensive tackles (602). 2021 marked his third (2021, 19, 15) Most Outstanding Defensive Player award as well as his third CFL All-Star selection.

The five-time CFL East all-star recorded 73 total tackles, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in 14 regular season games last year.