The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Wednesday that the club has launched an investigation into the alleged Twitter presence of president of basketball operations, Bryan Colangelo.

The announcement stems from a report from The Ringer on Tuesday night that Colangelo had a series of burner accounts that posted tweets responding to and criticizing 76ers players and executives around the NBA. Colangelo has since denied his involvement.

"An online media outlet filed a story linking multiple social media accounts to 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo," the statement read. "The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter. We will report the results of the investigation as soon as it is concluded."

According to writer Ben Detrick, The Ringer in February received an anonymous tip that Colangelo was secretly operating five Twitter accounts.

Of the five, only four of them were active sending tweets and replying to other postings on Twitter. In a statement to The Ringer provided by the 76ers, Colangelo admitted to using the dormant account, while disavowing any knowledge of the other four.

“Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news,” Colangelo said in a statement Tuesday night.

“While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

The report from The Ringer alleges that many of the accounts had connections to Colangelo and each other, including following media members, Sixers employees and NBA agents.

The content of some of the tweets and replies on the accounts included debating decisions made by the 76ers coaching staff, as well as moves made by former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

The accounts also engaged in gossip about 76ers players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz with Philadelphia media.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke to Embiid who received a call from Colangelo denying any of the tweets were from him after The Ringer went public with their story.

“I talked to him and he said that he didn’t say that,” Embiid told Wojnarowski. “He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."