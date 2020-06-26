Sixteen of the 302 NBA players tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on June 23 have tested positive, the league and NBPA announced on Friday.

NBA and NBPA Announce Covid-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/DuMxsp8rB1 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) June 26, 2020

In a statement, the players' union says that any player who tested positive for the novel coronavirus will remain in self-isolation until public health protocols have been satisfied and the player is cleared by a physician.

Tuesday was the first day that the league began testing ahead of its league restart with testing expected to continue through Monday.

The Toronto Raptors relocated to Fort Myers, Florida on Monday to set up camp ahead of traveling to the NBA Campus at Disney World in Orlando early next month.

Training camps will officially begin on July 9 ahead of an intended restart date for the season on July 30.

The state of Florida reported a record-high 8,942 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday morning.