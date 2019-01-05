VANCOUVER — Kirill Slepets scored a hat trick, his second on a breakaway in the third period, as Russia defeated Switzerland 5-2 to win the bronze medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday.

Slepets, who is eligible for this year's NHL draft, used his speed to slice between two Swiss defenceman then scored on a backhand to give Russia a two-goal lead at 6:33 of the third. He later added an empty-net marker to give him five goals and seven points in seven games at the tournament.

Klim Kostin and Nikita Shashkov also scored for Russia. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 34 shots.

Valentin Nussbaumer and Yannick Bruschweiler replied for Switzerland.

Swiss goalie Luca Hollenstein made 19 saves.

Russian teams have won a total of 36 medals at the tournament (13 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze).

Russia lost 2-1 to the United States in Friday's semifinal while the Swiss were routed 6-1 by Finland.

Russia led 2-0 after the first period, but the Swiss battled back to make it 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Bruschweiler, who plays in the Swiss second division, made it a one-goal game at 15:36 of the second. Kochetkov made two spectacular saves off Justin Sigrist before Bruschweiler knocked a rebound out of the air and into the net.

A pretty stretch pass from defenceman Alexander Romanov set up Kostin's goal. The Russian captain celebrated by plugging his ears to block the boos from the pro-Swiss crowd of 12,025 at Rogers Arena.

Switzerland's opening goal came after defenceman Simon le Coultre threw a puck in front of the net that Nussbaumer collected, made a nice move, then slid past Kochetkov.

Switzerland got some momentum early in the third when Vitali Kravtsov was called for holding. The Swiss peppered the net with shots, but couldn't score the tying goal. The Russians were forced to kill a four-minute high-sticking call later in the period.

Slepets opened the scoring at 4:25 of the first period, stickhandling toward the net from the sideboards, then tucking the puck past the goalie.

Shashkov made it 2-0 just two seconds after Russia had killed off a Swiss power play. Shashkov carried the puck into the zone on a two-on-one breakaway, then scored on a wrist shot that beat Hollenstein stick side.

Hollenstein kept his team in the game early in the first period when the Swiss were being badly outshot. Two of his better saves came when he stopped a shot and then a rebound from Slepets.

NOTES: Switzerland's only medal was a bronze in 1998. … Russia has won more bronze and silver medals at the world juniors than any other team. …The Swiss earned a cheer from the crowd when they recorded their first shot of the game at 8:05 of the first period. … Russia was outshot 16-3 in the third period.