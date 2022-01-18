Button shares four junior-aged players who he thinks should play for Canada in Beijing

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Martin Marincin was among the players named to Team Slovakia for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Marincin, who spent parts of five seasons with the Maple Leafs, is currently playing with Trinec Ocelari HC in Czechia. He has four goals and 13 points in 32 games this season after posting one goal and five points in 14 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season.

Former NHL winger Tomas Jurco was also named to the Beijing 2022 roster. Jurco had one assist in eight games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season and four goals and 11 points in 22 games with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights. Jurco, who appeared in 12 games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2019-20 season, has three goals and 11 points in 17 games with the KHL's Astana Barys this season.

Slovakia was eliminated in the qualification playoffs at both PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014. The country reached the bronze-medal game at Vancouver 2010, but were defeated by Finland, 5-3.

Full Roster:

Goaltenders

Branislav Konrad, HC Olomouc (CZE)

Patrik Rybar, Dinamo Minsk (BLR/KHL)

Matej Tomek, Kometa Brno (CZE)



Defenders

Michal Cajkovsky, Sibir Novosibirsk (RUS)

Peter Ceresnak, HC Plzen (CZE)

Marek Daloga, Kometa Brno (CZE)

Martin Gernat, Lausanne HC (SUI)

Mario Grman, HPK Hammenlina (FIN)

Samuel Knazko, Seattle Thunderbirds (NCAA)

Martin Marincin, Ocelari Trinec (CZE)

Simon Nemec, HK Nitra



Forwards

Peter Cehlarik, Avangard Omsk (RUS)

Marko Dano, Ocelari Trinec (CZE)

Adrian Holesinsky, HK Nitra

Marek Hrivik, Torpedo Nizhni Novgorod (RUS)

Libor Hudacek, Dynamo Minsk (BLR/KHL)

Tomas Jurco, Barys Nur-Sultan (KAZ/KHL)

Milos Kelemen, BK Mlada Boleslav (CZE)

Michal Kristof, Komena Brno (CZE)

Kristian Pospisil, HC Davos (SUI)

Pavol Regenda, Dukla Michalovce

Milos Roman, Ocelari Trinec (CZE)

Juraj Slafkovsky, TPS Turku (FIN)

Samuel Takac, Slovan Bratilava

Peter Zuzin, HKM Zvolen



Head Coach

Craig Ramsay