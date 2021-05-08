TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports some NHL players on Canadian teams have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dreger adds that no one is jumping the line as Canada's vaccine rollout is governed by regional and provincial protocols. Different provinces currently have different criteria of who is eligible to receive the vaccine based on age, preexisting health conditions, location of residence and other factors.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweets that because Canadian team NHL players will likely have to wait until later in the summer to get their second dose, the current NHL protocols will stay the same for the seven Canadian teams for the playoffs.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported earlier on Saturday that the NHL is relaxing its COVID-19 protocol for fully vaccinated teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Seravalli writes the modified protocol will allow playoff-bound players greater freedoms with regards to masks, testing, team meetings, social gatherings and travel -- once 85 per cent of a team’s traveling party is fully vaccinated.

LeBrun notes this will not apply to players on Canadian teams.

The NHL has not made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for its players, coaches and team personnel.