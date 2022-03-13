For the second day in a row, the Minnesota Twins have made a significant trade.

The Twins are acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for pitching prospect Chase Petty, it was announced Sunday.

#MNTwins acquire Sonny Gray from CIN in exchange for Chase Petty pic.twitter.com/ZBbG5tStRS — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 13, 2022

The two-time All-Star posted a 4.19 ERA in 135.1 innings spread out across 29 starts last season for the Reds, his third in Cincinnati after coming over in a deal with the New York Yankees.

Gray pitched the first five seasons of his career with the Oakland Athletics and finished third in Cy Young voting in 2015.

This comes one day after the Twins acquired infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Texas Rangers in exchange for catcher Mitch Garver and double-A pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez.