Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks was not among the three netminders on ice for practice Friday morning, hours after the team recalled Michael Hutchinson.

Hutchinson's recall from the AHL's Toronto Marlies came as a surprise after Sparks spent Thursday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the bench as Frederik Andersen's backup. Hutchinson would now require waivers to return to the Marlies, as would Sparks to be sent down.

Starter Frederik Andersen, Hutchinson and rookie Joseph Woll were on the ice for practice Friday.

#Leafs lines at practice:



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Moore-Gauthier-Brown

Petan, Ennis



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Dermott

Marincin-Ozhiganov/Holl



Andersen

Hutchinson

Woll



Absent: Muzzin, Sparks — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 5, 2019

Sparks, the AHL's goaltender of the year last season, has an 8-9-1 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average this year.

"I’ll be ready next year," Sparks said Tuesday after allowing three goals on 36 shots in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. "I’ll be ready if anything happens. This year isn’t over for me. I’m still going to be a big part of this team going down the stretch... be a good teammate. Support Fred."

Head coach Mike Babcock said Tuesday that Andersen would start the team's final two games. He stopped 26 of 28 shots Thursday, while the Leafs lone remaining game is Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Hutchinson, 29, was traded to the Leafs from Florida last December in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He played in five games for Toronto right after, filling in when both Andersen (groin) and Sparks (concussion) were hurt.

After posting a 2-3-0 record with a .914 save percentage, Hutchinson was sent to the Marlies, where he’s gone 14-4-1 with a .914 save percentage since.