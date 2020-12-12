Special door knock for a special Team Canada Making it to the World Juniors in any year is special, but in this pandemic-interrupted season when playing opportunities can't be taken for granted it's even more meaningful for members of this Canadian team, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Hockey Reporter Mark Masters reports on the World Junior Hockey Championship. Team Canada practised on Friday at the Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alta.

Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary woke up early on Friday morning. It was hard to sleep knowing Hockey Canada's final cuts were looming. Then he he heard a knock at the door.

"All the coaching staff and management was outside and Bear [head coach Andre Tourigny] handed me his phone right away and it was my family and I knew," the Calgary Flames 2020 first round pick said. "But when they said those words, that I was going to be part of this team, just, the emotion going through my head and through their faces ... that was special."

This scenario played out at 21 other doorways in the Cambridge Red Deer Hotel as Team Canada's World Junior squad was finalized. Hockey Canada let the parents of the players deliver the news and sometimes they got carried away and skipped a step.

"My mom was on FaceTime and she was cheering and congratulating me and she didn't tell me what she was congratulating me for," Prince Albert defenceman Kaiden Guhle, a Montreal Canadiens first-round pick, said with a smile. "So I had to ask her. She was so happy and it made it extra special."

Making it to the World Juniors in any year is special, but in this pandemic-interrupted season when playing opportunities can't be taken for granted it's even more meaningful. And this Canadian team was especially hard to crack with 20 first-round picks among the 22 skaters on the roster.

"It didn't feel real until I hit the ice," said Saginaw Spirit forward Ryan Suzuki after Friday's practice. "You just see all the talent that's out there ... just how fast-paced the practice is. Right when I stepped on the ice it all hit me at once."

After an emotional day, the focus now turns to building chemistry so this incredibly deep group can live up to the sky-high expectations. There will be another two practices before the team travels to Edmonton to enter the bubble on Sunday night.

---

Add it all up and the players only had nine days on the ice during the 26-day selection camp. A 14-day quarantine eliminated much of the opportunity to make an impression.

"This was a deep group," said Alan Millar of the Hockey Canada management team. "It made us have to make some really tough decisions. We had to trust the process and trust the big picture."

"We did a good job at making sure we were staying level and not getting emotional about yesterday," said Tourigny. "It was more what happened in the big picture."

But, still, some players made the most of the four scrimmages. Millar identified seven players, in particular, who helped their cause.

"We're real pleased with the way our goaltenders have come together here the last couple of days," the Moose Jaw Warriors general manager said.

Prince George's Taylor Gauthier, Kamloops' Dylan Garand and Northeastern University's Devon Levi were named to the team on Thursday.

"On the back end, [Halifax's] Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle are two guys who had real good camps and solidified themselves with our group," Millar continued. "Up front, the NCAA guys, [Wisconsin's Dylan] Holloway and [Boston College's Alex] Newhook have been impressive."

It was, therefore, no surprise that Barron and Guhle remained paired together at Friday's practice.

"It's tough to split them, to be honest," said Tourigny. "Why try to fix something when it's not broken. Right now they're tough to play against. Both of them skate well, have good size, can move the puck so we like what we see so far."

And Holloway and Newhook also remained together on a line with Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier.

"Our line's clicking really well," said Holloway. "Both guys are really fast players so getting in on the forecheck is pretty easy when they're going a million miles an hour. We got good communication on the bench and everything. We just click really well and had good chemistry right off the bat."

---

When Suzuki was contemplating his tenuous position at Canada's camp on Thursday, he reached out to someone who could relate: older brother Nick Suzuki, a centre with the Montreal Canadiens.

"I was pretty stressed out thinking about the final cuts so I was texting him and he said, 'You can't worry about that now. You did the best you could and you just have to leave it up to them.' He's always been by my side and always giving me tips."

An 18-year-old Nick Suzuki was cut at Canada's selection camp for the 2018 World Juniors before cracking the roster one year later.

"That first year, after he got cut, he was pretty upset and that just gave him more motivation that next year to not take his foot off the gas that whole camp and [not] leave any stone unturned. The biggest thing he told me going into camp is you just got to make the best of every opportunity and you got to keep going."

Due to a serious eye injury last season, Suzuki missed out on a chance to make the 2020 World Junior team.

"Ever since I got back this was a goal of mine because last year I wanted to come to this camp and make this team," he said.

And now that he's made it, the London, Ont., native is looking to earn some bragging rights over his brother. Nick left the World Juniors without a medal following a heartbreaking overtime loss against Finland in the quarterfinals something his father reminded Ryan of on Friday morning.

"He actually said that Nick didn't get a gold medal so you can one-up him on that so that's what I'm going to try and do here."

---

After 26 days at selection camp, including 14 in quarantine, Hockey Canada whittled its roster from 46 to 25. Here are some other notable numbers:

20 - The number of first-round picks that made the team, including all 14 forwards. Last year's team had 10 first rounders with seven up front.

11 - The number of players on the roster who won a gold medal while playing for Tourigny at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. That group includes Barron, Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, Kirby Dach, Gauthier, Holloway, Peyton Krebs, Kaedan Korczak , Pelletier, Braden Schneider and Suzuki.

9 - The number of players released on Friday. The final cuts included forwards Mavrik Bourque, Graeme Clarke, Gage Goncalves, Seth Jarvis, Samuel Poulin and Jamieson Rees, and defencemen Lukas Cormier, Ryan O'Rourke and Donovan Sebrango.

7 - The number of players who got cut at last year's selection camp and earned some redemption by making it this year. That group includes Thomas Harley, Holloway, Krebs, Newhook, Cole Perfetti, Schneider and Zary.

6 - The number of 18-year-olds on the roster. For the second straight year Sudbury centre Quinton Byfield is the team's youngest player. The other 18-year-olds are Garand, Jami e Drysdale, Guhle, Levi and Perfetti. Both Levi (Dec. 27) and Perfetti (Jan. 1) will celebrate birthdays in the Edmonton bubble.

5 - The number of players on the roster who have suited up in league games this season. Holloway played two NCAA games while Pelletier, Jordan Spence, Barron and Dawson Mercer all played games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

3 - The number of Colorado Avalanche prospects on the team, which is more than any other National Hockey League team. Newhook, the 16th overall pick in 2019, and 2020 first rounder Barron join returning player Byram, the fourth overall pick in 2019.

2 - The number of Newfoundland natives who made the team. Bay Roberts' Mercer is back from last year's team and will be joined by Newhook, who's from St. John' s. This is the first time two players from The Rock have made it to the same World Juniors since John Slaney and Chad Penney in 1992.

0 - The number of Hockey Canada events Jack Quinn was invited to before this year. The Ottawa 67's winger, who scored 52 goals last season, will be making his international debut at the World Juniors.

---

After producing just one goal and one assist in five games at last year's World Juniors, Wisconsin Badgers winger Cole Caufield is expecting to play a bigger role with Team USA this year.

"I want to bring the offence to the table," the Canadiens’ 2019 first rounder said following a practice at the USA camp in Michigan. "On a personal level, I just got to put the puck in the back of the net, make plays and win games for us."

Caufield scored 19 goals in 36 NCAA games last year and is off to a strong start in his sophomore season with six goals and six assists in 10 games.

"I feel a lot more confident going into this tournament than I did last year," the 19-year-old said. "Obviously, I had a good start to the first half of the college season and I'll take that into the tournament."

Caufield has skated with draft-eligible centre Matthew Beniers so far at camp.

"He kind of draws guys towards him, which leaves me open so it's nice to play with a guy like him," Caufield observed. "He's always moving, which leaves me free and open most of the time."

And that's important considering the way Caufield prefers to play.

"I'm at my best without the puck and I think that will show a lot at this tournament," said Caufield, who excels at finding soft spots in opposing defences.

"He's a very special player," said Holloway, Caufield's teammate in Wisconsin. "Everyone is in awe of the way he scores goals, but the way he is away from the puck, he's gotten a lot better. His hands and shot, believe it or not, I feel like they've gotten better too."

---

Lines at Team Canada’s practice on Friday:

Quinn - Cozens - Dach

Perfetti - McMichael - Krebs

Holloway - Newhook - Pelletier

Zary - Byfield - Tomasino

Suzuki (C) Mercer (RW)

Byram - Drysdale

Harley - Korczak

Guhle - Barron

Schneider (R) - Spence

Garand, Gauthier, Levi