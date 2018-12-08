CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Justin Douglas became Canada's all-time tries leader with a pair of tries Saturday in a 28-7 win over Wales at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens.

Douglas had four tries on the day to take his career total to 126.

The speedster from Abbotsford, B.C., had tied Sean Duke’s record of 124 with a pair of tries in an earlier 29-15 loss to Australia. The Canadian men opened the day with a 21-14 loss to Scotland at Cape Town Stadium.

Captain Nathan Hirayama finished the day with a try and six conversions, upping his career points total to 1,502. He becomes the fourth player to reach the 1,500-point milestone.

Connor Braid and Pat Kay scored ties in the Scotland loss. Braid and Matt Mullins also touched down against Australia, which topped Canada's group at 3-0-0.

Sunday's Cup quarterfinals are South Africa versus Scotland, Fiji versus Spain, Australia versus New Zealand and the U.S. versus England.

Canada will play Zimbabwe in the consolation Challenge Trophy quarterfinals.

Series leader New Zealand needed a last-ditch rally to beat South Africa 26-21 and make the Cup final eight.

The All Blacks trailed 21-14 with time almost up but Sione Molia scored his second try in the last minute and Andrew Knewstubb hurriedly kicked a conversion to tie the game with just a second on the clock to level — and force the game to restart.

The New Zealanders retrieved possession from the kickoff and swept forward, with Vilimoni Koroi finishing the final move out on the left wing for the winning try to keep New Zealand, the defending Cape Town champion, alive at the tournament.

South Africa qualified as group winner after victories over Samoa and Zimbabwe, and New Zealand went through at the expense of Samoa. The quarterfinal places in that pool were decided on points difference, with Samoa missing out despite an earlier last-minute win over New Zealand.

The U.S. and Fiji topped the other groups, winning all three of their pool games.

New Zealand won the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season-opener in Dubai, beating the U.S. in the final. South Africa, the defending series champion, finished sixth in Dubai.

With files from The Associated Press