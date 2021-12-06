ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Sheldon Dries had a pair of goals and Spencer Martin made 23 saves for the Abbotsford Canucks in a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL Sunday.

Jarid Lukosevicius chipped in with a goal and an assist, while Nic Petan and Noah Juulsen also scored for the Canucks (7-7-3).

Sasha Chmelevski and Ryan Merkley scored for the Barracuda (6-9-1), which got 29 saves from Zachary Sawchenko.

The Canucks outshot the Barracuda 34-25.

It was the second game of a back-to-back for the two clubs. San Jose beat Abbotsford 6-4 on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.