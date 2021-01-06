Athletes and coaches have reacted online to the shocking images of supporters of President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the day that President-elect Joe Biden's election victory was expected to be ratified by a ceremonial counting of votes.

By about 2:30pm et, Trump supporters, some armed, had rushed into the building after previously pushing through barricades, forcing both the House and Senate to be evacuated. At least one woman has been shot.

As of 4pm et, the situation is still ongoing.

An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021

How would you classify these people at the Capitol? Protesters? Rioters? Domestic terrorists? Anarchists? Violent extremists? — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 6, 2021

When violence is called for you must be prepared for it. When you are sworn in as a leader you are accepting the responsibility to lead. Leadership comes with responsibility and today our leaders failed us. — Billy King (@bkdefend) January 6, 2021

Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Our heads woulda been blown off already.... This is crazy — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 6, 2021

A game scheduled for Wednesday night between UMass and nearby George Washington has been called off.

Just spoke to GW coach Jamion Christian. Said both he and UMass coach Matt McCall agreed to call tonight’s game off for the concern, safety and mental health of the players. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 6, 2021

