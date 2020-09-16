St. Louis Blues assistant general manager Bill Armstrong is the leading candidate for the Arizona Coyotes vacant GM opening, depending on negotiating a deal with the club, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Wednesday.

Sources also indicate Blues AGM Bill Armstrong is the leading candidate to get Coyotes GM job depending on negotiating a deal with Arizona over the next day or so. So let’s see where it goes. https://t.co/FBVMGitxBk — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 16, 2020

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider reported the Coyotes have made an offer to Armstrong.

Armstrong has been with the Blues since 2004 and also has experience coaching in the American Hockey League and ECHL.