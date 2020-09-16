1h ago
Armstrong leading candidate for Coyotes GM
St. Louis Blues assistant general manager Bill Armstrong is the leading candidate for the Arizona Coyotes vacant GM opening, depending on negotiating a deal with the club, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider reported the Coyotes have made an offer to Armstrong.
Armstrong has been with the Blues since 2004 and also has experience coaching in the American Hockey League and ECHL.