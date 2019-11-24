St. Louis Blues defencemen Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for four games, the NHL's department of player safety announced on Sunday.

St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for four games for Cross-checking Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson. https://t.co/zYPlLjudxl — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 24, 2019

Bortuzzo delivered the hit on a scrum in front of the Blues' net in the first period by cross-checking Arvidsson into the net. As the Preds' forward got to his feet, Bortuzzo delivered another shot to Arvidsson, forcing him to leave the game with a lower-body injury. Bortuzzo was handed a two-minute minor for the hit.

Hours before the discipline was handed down, the Predators announced that Arvidsson would miss the next four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury as a result of the cross check.

As a result of the cross check taken during the first period of last night’s game, #Preds winger Viktor Arvidsson will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. #NSHvsSTL pic.twitter.com/GY0Hlp9VTC — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 24, 2019

After the game, Predators head coach Peter Laviolette called the play "dirty" and said he was unsure of Arvidsson's status going forward.

Nashville went on to win the game 4-2.