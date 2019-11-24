2h ago
Blues' Bortuzzo suspended four games
TSN.ca Staff
St. Louis Blues defencemen Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for four games, the NHL's department of player safety announced on Sunday.
Bortuzzo delivered the hit on a scrum in front of the Blues' net in the first period by cross-checking Arvidsson into the net. As the Preds' forward got to his feet, Bortuzzo delivered another shot to Arvidsson, forcing him to leave the game with a lower-body injury. Bortuzzo was handed a two-minute minor for the hit.
Hours before the discipline was handed down, the Predators announced that Arvidsson would miss the next four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury as a result of the cross check.
After the game, Predators head coach Peter Laviolette called the play "dirty" and said he was unsure of Arvidsson's status going forward.
Nashville went on to win the game 4-2.