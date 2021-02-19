The St. Louis Blues announced Friday afternoon that forward Ivan Barbashev sustained an injury to his left ankle and is being placed on the injured reserve list. The team says he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Barbashev suffered the injury in the third period of Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks. It appeared to happen when he was struck by a shot in the left ankle.

Head coach Craig Berube told reporters he did not have an update after the game but did say Barbashev would be re-evaluated on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Blues also announced that forward Nathan Walker has been recalled from the AHL Utica Comets.

He has four points in 17 career NHL games.

St. Louis will be back in action Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks.