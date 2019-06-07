St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev has been suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson in Game 5.

St. Louis’ Ivan Barbashev has been suspended for one game for an Illegal Check to the Head on Boston’s Marcus Johansson. https://t.co/CVEqVANQ7a — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 7, 2019

The hit occurred in the first period of the Blues 2-1 win on Thursday shortly after Johansson shot the puck at the Blues net. Barbashev's shoulder appeared to make contact with the head of Johansson and no penalty was called on the play.

Johansson was not injured on the play and logged 15:26 of ice time in the loss. He said after the game he was "a little bit" surprised there was no call on the play. The 28-year-old has four goals and 11 points in 20 games this postseason.

Barbashev, 23, has three goals and six points in 24 games in the playoffs while picking up just four minutes in penalties. He has no previous suspension history.