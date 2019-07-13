The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues and goaltender Jordan Binnington have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $8.8 million contract, the team announced on Saturday night.

The two sides were scheduled for a hearing on July 20 had they not reached a deal.

The 25-year-old recorded a .927 save percentage and 1.89 GAA with 24 wins in 32 appearances in his NHL rookie season. Throughout St. Louis’ Stanley Cup run, Binnington won 16 of his 26 games played and posted a .914 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA.

Binnington was drafted in the third round (88th overall) by St. Louis in the 2011 NHL Draft.

He is coming off a one-year deal worth $650,000.