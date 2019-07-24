The St. Louis Blues have hired former Boston Bruins forward Marc Savard as an assistant coach.

Savard, a veteran of 807 career NHL games, will work under Craig Berube with the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

"I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I'm very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game," Berube said. "He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization."

Savard, 42, last played during the 2010-11 season with the Bruins. He finished his NHL career with 207 goals and 706 points with the Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers, Calgary Flames and New York Rangers.

“I’m a hands-on guy, I want to be around the players and around the team and help out," Savard said Tuesday. "I really appreciate this opportunity that (Blues general manager) Doug Armstrong is giving me and I want to prove him right that I can help the team.”