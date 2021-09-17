McDavid excited about offseason acquisitions: 'The time is now'

The St. Louis Blues signed forwards James Neal and Michael Frolik to professional tryouts on Friday.

Neal, 34, posted five goals and 10 points in 29 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He was bought out by the Oilers in July with two years left on his contract at a cap hit of $5.75 million.

The Whitby, Ont., native is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons, including stints with the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames and Oilers. He has 294 goals and 555 points in 850 career NHL games.

Frolik, 33, did not have a point in eight games with the Montreal Canadiens last season. He was also without a point in two AHL games with the Laval Rocket.

The Kladno, Czech Republic, native has appeared in 13 NHL seasons, including stints with Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. He has 159 goals and 384 points in 858 career regular-season games.