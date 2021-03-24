One of the original St. Louis Blues is gone.

Bobby Plager was killed in a car accident on Wednesday in the St. Louis area, a Blues spokesperson confirmed to CBS affiliate WUSA. He was 78.

"Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts," the Blues said in a statement. "Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly."

A native of Kirkland Lake, Ont., Plager appeared in 644 NHL games with 615 of them coming with the Blues from 1967 to 1978.

Upon his retirement, Plager took a job in the Blues front office and has been with the organization since its inception in a variety of roles, including scout, head coach of the Peoria Rivermen of the American Hockey League, radio analyst and team ambassador.

Plager's brothers, Bill and Barclay, both deceased, also played in the NHL with all three suiting up for the Blues from 1968 to 1972.

Plager notched 20 goals and 126 assists over his NHL career that began in 1964 with the New York Rangers.

The Blues retired his No. 5 in 2017.

"Few men in the history of our game were more closely connected to a city and a franchise than Bob Plager was to St. Louis and the Blues. In the lineup for the Blues’ inaugural game on Oct. 11, 1967, he assisted on the first goal in franchise history and committed the Blues’ first penalty that night – thus commencing a 54-year association with the organization. Plager played 11 seasons on defense for the Blues – including four alongside brothers Bill and Barclay – appeared in three Stanley Cup Finals in the franchise’s first four seasons and had his number 5 retired in 2017," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

“Upon retiring as a player, Plager served the Blues in various capacities for four decades. Respected by fellow players for his toughness, he was beloved by teammates for his welcoming personality and forged a fierce bond with St. Louis fans that would last his entire life. The National Hockey League family mourns the tragic passing of a true St. Louis original and send our condolences to his daughter, Melissa, his son, Bobby, his two grandchildren and his countless fans in St. Louis and throughout hockey.”