The NHL announced that Monday's game between the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings has been postponed due to weather conditions in Denver that prevented the Kings from flying back to Los Angeles following Sunday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The date of the rescheduled game will be announced when available.

St. Louis sits fourth in the West Division with 33 points and a 14-9-5 record.

Los Angeles is fifth in the West Division with 28 points and a 11-10-6 record.