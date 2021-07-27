5m ago
Blues, Buchnevich agree on four-year, $23.2M deal
The St. Louis Blues have agree to terms with forward Pavel Buchnevich on a four-year, $23.2 million contract, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Flyers acquire Ristolainen from Sabres, Rangers send Buchnevich to Blues for Blais
The St. Louis Blues have agree to terms with forward Pavel Buchnevich on a four-year, $23.2 million contract, the team announced on Tuesday.
The Blue acquired Buchnevich from the New York Rangers on Friday in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Buchnevich appeared in 54 games last season for the Rangers and posted 20 goals and 28 assists.
The 26-year-old has played in 301 career regular season games and has 79 goals and 116 assists.