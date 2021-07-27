Flyers acquire Ristolainen from Sabres, Rangers send Buchnevich to Blues for Blais

The St. Louis Blues have agree to terms with forward Pavel Buchnevich on a four-year, $23.2 million contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Blue acquired Buchnevich from the New York Rangers on Friday in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Buchnevich appeared in 54 games last season for the Rangers and posted 20 goals and 28 assists.

The 26-year-old has played in 301 career regular season games and has 79 goals and 116 assists.