The St. Louis Blues have agree to terms with forward Pavel Buchnevich on a four-year, $23.2 million contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Blue acquired Buchnevich from the New York Rangers on Friday in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Buchnevich appeared in 54 games last season for the Rangers and posted 20 goals and 28 assists.

The 26-year-old has played in 301 career regular season games and has 79 goals and 116 assists.