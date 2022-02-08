LeBrun: Teams around the NHL have made Ottawa a popular target for trade calls

The St. Louis Blues signed defenceman Robert Bortuzzo to a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Bortuzzo had been playing out the final season of a three-year, $4.25 million deal signed in 2018. He will carry a cap hit of $950,000 over the next two seasons.

DONE DEAL! We've signed Robert Bortuzzo to a two-year contract extension. https://t.co/tVKdPpP626 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 8, 2022

The 32-year-old has one goal and three points in 37 games this season.

Acquired by the Blues via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015, Bortuzzo has spent the past eight seasons with the Blues and won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2019.

Over 11 NHL seasons, Bortuzzo has posted 18 goals and 66 points in 454 regular-season games.