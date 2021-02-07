1h ago
Blues' Thomas out 4 to 6 weeks (thumb)
St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks after breaking his thumb in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Thomas scored the Blues' only goal early in the first period of Saturday's 3-1 loss against the Coyotes. He had three minutes and one second of ice time before leaving the game with the injury.
Thomas has one goal and six points in 12 games this season.