St. Louis Blues' forward Robert Thomas has been scratched for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins, according to Dan Rosen.

The 19-year-old returned to action in Game 6 after missing the last four games of the Stanley Cup Final with a wrist injury. Thomas logged zero points in 9:21 of ice-time in Game 6. Before his injury, Thomas recorded one goal and five assists in 21 playoff games.

Thomas will be scratched for Ivan Barbashev, who is coming off a one-game suspension. Defenceman Joel Edmundson will be filling in for Robert Bortuzzo on the blue line.

Bortuzzo has scored two goals in 17 games this posteason.