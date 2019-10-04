The St. Louis Blues signed forward Brayden Schenn to an eight-year, $52 million extension on Friday.

The deal, which will run through the 2027-28 season, will carry an average annual value of $6.5 million.

Schenn is currently playing in the final year of the four-year, $20.5 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016 and was set to become to an unrestricted free agent in July. He carries a $5.125 million cap hit for this season.

Schenn contract breakdown:

Year 1, $8 M

Year 2, $8 M

Year 3, $5.2 M

Year 4, $8 M

Year 5, $8 M

Year 6, $6.5 M

Year 7, $4.3 M

Year 8, $4 M — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 4, 2019

The 28-year-old scored 17 goals and posted 54 points in 72 games with the Blues last season. He added five goals and 12 points in 26 playoff games as the Blues won the Stanley Cup in the spring.

An All-Star in 2018, Schenn has 154 goals and 372 points in 588 career games. He has reached the 20-goal mark four times in his eight NHL seasons.

Selected fifth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2009 NHL Draft, Schenn was acquired by the Blues from the Flyers in 2017.