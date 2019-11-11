The St. Louis Blues signed forwards Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn to professional tryouts on Monday.

Brouwer spent training camp with the Florida Panthers before being released on Sept. 25, while McGinn appeared in two games earlier this season a tryout with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Brouwer, 34, had 12 goals and nine assists in 75 games with the Panthers this season. He is a 13-year NHL veteran and has 181 goals and 181 assists in 838 career games.

A seventh-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2004, Brouwer has spent time with the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Panthers during his career.

McGinn, 31, scored four goals and posted seven points in 19 games with the Panthers last season. He added two goals and four points in four AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season.

A second-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2006, McGinn has 117 goals and 220 points in 617 career games with the Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes and Panthers.

The Blues sit first the Central Division with a 12-3-3 record this season.