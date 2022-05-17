Goaltender Vadim Zherenko has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues, it was announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was selected in the seventh round (No. 208 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Zherenko spent the majority of last season with Ilves Tampere in SM-liiga, appearing in 30 games with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.