The St. Louis Blues re-signed forward Ivan Barbashev to a two-year, $2.95 million contract on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who will carry a $1.475 million cap hit on his new deal, scored 14 goals and posted 26 points in 80 games this past year in his first full NHL season.

Barbashev recorded three goals and three assists in 25 playoff games to help the Blues win their first ever Stanley Cup.

The Russian winger was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 51 points in 163 NHL games.