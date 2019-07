The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms with restricted free agent Zach Sanford to a two-year, $3 million contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and totaled 20 points with the Blues this past season.

In the Stanley Cup Final, Sanford recorded one goal and three assists in five games, including a goal in the third period of Game 7.

In 99 career NHL regular season games he has 12 goals and 28 points.