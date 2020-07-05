Olney: 'There is an expectation that more players will drop out'

Just because Major League Baseball has an Opening Day scheduled for July 23 doesn't mean it will happen then. In fact, it doesn't mean any games will be played.

As players reported to their home ballparks for training camp and adjusted to a new normal this week, multiple people within MLB have said how different things feel.

St. Louis Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller is no different and even wondered if there's going to be an MLB season at all in 2020.

"I think there's still some doubt that we're going to have a season now. By no means is this a slam dunk. We're trying, we're going to give it our best effort, but for me to sit here and say 100 per cent would be a lie," the left-handed reliever told reporters on Sunday.

Andrew Miller: "I think there's still some doubt that we're going to have a season now. By no means is this a slam dunk. We're trying, we're going to give it our best effort, but for me to sit here and say 100 percent would be a lie." — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 5, 2020

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that Miller is a member of the Major League Baseball Players Association executive board.

A number of veteran players have already opted out of playing in 2020, including Los Angeles Dodgers starter David Price, Colorado Rockies utilityman Ian Desmond and Atlanta Braves starter Felix Hernandez.

“Everybody told him it would be, but until you live it I don’t think you know it,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Hernandez opting out. "As tests come in and outbreaks and things like that, I think it’s just human nature to process these things as you have family members involved and children and things like that."

"There's a lot of players trying to make decisions participating in camp that aren’t 100 per cent comfortable in camp right now," Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle told reporters.

Opening Day was originally scheduled to take place on march 26 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.