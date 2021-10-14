The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a new bench boss.

Despite leading the team on a 17-game win streak and a berth in the Wild Card game, Mike Shildt is out as the teams manager, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Cardinals finished the season 90-72 but were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card game.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said Shildt was fired due to a 'philosophical difference' in the direction of the team.

“We decided internally it would be best to separate now,” Mozeliak said via Zoom.

Shildt was made interim manager of the club in 2018, following the firing of then coach Mike Matheny. Shildt had one-year left on a three year contract signed in 2019.

He was manager of the club for parts of four seasons, compiling a 252-199 record. Shildt was named NL manager of the year in 2019 after the team won the NL Central crown, its first playoff appearance since 2015.

