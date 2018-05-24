The Calgary Stampeders placed offensive lineman Randy Richards on the six-game injury list with a knee injury.

Richards didn't pass his physical coming into training camp and head coach Dave Dickenson said Wednesday he will have a procedure on one of his knees, saying they are going to have to clean it out a little bit.

In his third season with the club last year, Richards started both the West Final and Grey Cup at left tackle for the Stampeders.

The team brought back Derek Dennis this off-season, who could take Richards' spot on the offensive line.