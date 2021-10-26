Hours after stepping down as president and general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, Stan Bowman has also stepped down as the GM of USA Hockey's entry in February's Beijing Winter Olympics.

Both moves come in the wake of the results of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.

“In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” Bowman said in a short statement. “I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing.”

Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, also released a statement.

We thank Stan for all his efforts,” Kelleher said. “He’s been a major contributor to American hockey for a long time.”

A replacement for Bowman is expected to be named in the near future.

Last week, TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead reported that Team USA assistant GM, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin, is currently under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport into allegations that he worked to cover up the sexual assault of the wife of a former Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach while Guerin served as the team's assistant general manager.