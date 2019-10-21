A house belonging to Stars forward Tyler Seguin was severely damaged by a Dallas-area tornado on Sunday night.

Seguin confirmed Sunday that he owns the house, but added that he no longer lives in the North Dallas property, which is for sale.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe," Seguin wrote on Twitter. "Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado."

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

According to CBS Dallas Fort Worth, at least six people were taken to hospital with storm-related injuries Sunday night.

Seguin, 27, has two goals and five points in 10 games with the Stars this season. He's been with the team since 2013 and signed an eight-year, $78.8 million extension with the team last September.