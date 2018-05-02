PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on injured reserve for the 2018 season to give him more time to recover from spinal stabilization surgery.

The team made the move on Wednesday, which will open up a roster spot for the AFC North champions as they begin organized team activities later this month.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert ruled Shazier out for 2018 earlier this year. Shazier, injured in a game at Cincinnati last December, walked publicly for the first time in nearly five months when he strode onto the stage to announce Pittsburgh's first-round pick in last week's NFL draft.

The 25-year-old Shazier has remained active in the organization during his rehabilitation.

